SOCCER: West Seattle HS wins crosstown-rivals match against Chief Sealth IHS

The sun showed up this afternoon for the only regular-season boys-soccer match of the year between West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School. The Wildcats got the win, 1-0. It would have been a bigger gap if not for the hard work of Sealth goalkeeper Levi Erdman:

That one Wildcats goal by Alex Coronado (#4, below) came after Erdman was knocked down – and he stayed down for a while, but got up and the game resumed.

You can see both goalkeepers in action in our short clip:

WSHS is now 6-2-5 overall; Sealth is 4-8-0. The Wildcats’ next game is at home (Walt Hundley Playfield, 34th SW/SW Myrtle) at 4 pm Wednesday vs. Lakeside; the Seahawks also have a 4 pm home game on Wednesday, at SWAC vs. Seattle Prep.