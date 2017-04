8:42 PM UPDATE: We've talked with police. This was not a robbery. Started as "verbal disturbance" with clerk in the gas station. Two people being questioned. westseattleblog.com/2017/04/police-response-in-the-junction-2/



UPDATE: King County Sheriff's Office helicopter says it was a "possible robbery" at a gas station north of The Junction. Our crew will be talking to SPD on the ground.



ORIGINAL: Headed to the reported police response/helicopter in Junction area. More when we get there. ... See MoreSee Less