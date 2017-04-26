Seattle Public Schools announces major dates for 2017-2018 calendar

While Seattle Public Schools doesn’t have the full calendar set for next school year yet, it’s gone public this week with key dates. So in case you haven’t seen them already:

Wed., Sept. 6, 2017 – First day of school Mon., Sept. 11, 2017 – Kindergarteners’ first day of school Dec. 18, 2017 – Jan. 1, 2018 – Winter break (no school) Feb. 19 – 23, 2018 – Mid-winter break (no school) April 9 -13, 2018 – Spring break (no school) Fri., June 22, 2018 – Last day of school

The district expects the full 2017-2018 calendar to be finalized in June.