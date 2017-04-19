SCHOOL CHOICE: See where West Seattle’s longest waitlists are

It’s waitlist season for Seattle Public Schools – families who have applied for schools other than their default neighborhood schools are waiting to see if they’ll get in. Starting this week, the district is posting citywide lists weekly showing which schools and which grades have waitlists – here’s the newest one. The West Seattle schools/grades with double-digit waitlists are:

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 kindergarten – 57

Fairmount Park Elementary kindergarten – 40

Pathfinder K-8 kindergarten – 36

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 1st grade – 28

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 3rd grade – 28

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 2nd grade – 26

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 6th grade – 25

Arbor Heights Elementary kindergarten – 20

Madison Middle School 6th grade – 20

West Seattle High School 9th grade – 19

Pathfinder K-8 1st grade – 14

Pathfinder K-8 6th grade – 12

Alki Elementary kindergarten – 11

Fairmount Park Elementary 2nd grade – 11

Fairmount Park Elementary 2nd grade (advanced) – 10

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 5th grade – 10

The district continues to accept open-enrollment applications through May 31st – you can get forms here. If you’ve already applied and haven’t heard back about your student’s status, you can try the lookup tool here. The district now dissolves waitlists at the end of August, rather than maintaining them for a while after the school year starts.