SATURDAY: What you’ll find at West Seattle YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day



(WSB photo, Healthy Kids Day 2016 @ West Seattle YMCA)

Another look ahead to one of this weekend’s big events: Healthy Kids Day at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) on Saturday. All welcome, membership not required, and it is an action-packed three hours, 10 am-1 pm, with so much to do. Here’s some of what, and who, you’ll find:

DEMOS SCHEDULE 10:30 Zumba

11:00 TBA

11:30 Y Staff Cha Cha Slide

12:00 Karate

12:30 WS Performing Arts ROTARY ROOM Make and Take Arts and Crafts

Make and Take Snack

Dream Dinners

Smith Brothers STUDIO ONE Helmets

T-Shirt Pickup

Passport Prize Pickup STUDIO TWO My ID Club QUEENAX Demo-Obstacle Course KIDS ZONE Tween Zone

Kids Corner

Adventure Zone

Outside Play Ground

Family Race OUTSIDE Obstacle Course

Dunk Tank

GaGa Pit

Y Summer Camp Booth

Climbing Wall

Bead Bracelets (Preschool)

Face Painting

Bowling COMMUNITY BOOTHS Mary’s Place

Chaco Canyon

Second Gear Sports

Neighborhood Health

School of Rock

Lil’ Bug Studio GYM Fitness Station

Y Sports

Y BDays

Martial Arts

Seattle Public Library

Seattle Public Schools

Photo Booth

The West Seattle/Fauntleroy Y’s new executive director Shalimar Gonzales advises getting there early – free T-shirts and helmets are while supplies last (they have 100 of each). But everything else is free too, 10 am-1 pm Saturday, first one since the Y’s expansion was completed – 36th SW/SW Snoqualmie in The Triangle.