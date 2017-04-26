West Seattle, Washington

27 Thursday

SATURDAY: What you’ll find at West Seattle YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day

April 26, 2017 9:53 pm
(WSB photo, Healthy Kids Day 2016 @ West Seattle YMCA)

Another look ahead to one of this weekend’s big events: Healthy Kids Day at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) on Saturday. All welcome, membership not required, and it is an action-packed three hours, 10 am-1 pm, with so much to do. Here’s some of what, and who, you’ll find:

DEMOS SCHEDULE

10:30 Zumba
11:00 TBA
11:30 Y Staff Cha Cha Slide
12:00 Karate
12:30 WS Performing Arts

ROTARY ROOM

Make and Take Arts and Crafts
Make and Take Snack
Dream Dinners
Smith Brothers

STUDIO ONE

Helmets
T-Shirt Pickup
Passport Prize Pickup

STUDIO TWO

My ID Club

QUEENAX

Demo-Obstacle Course

KIDS ZONE

Tween Zone
Kids Corner
Adventure Zone
Outside Play Ground
Family Race

OUTSIDE

Obstacle Course
Dunk Tank
GaGa Pit
Y Summer Camp Booth
Climbing Wall
Bead Bracelets (Preschool)
Face Painting
Bowling

COMMUNITY BOOTHS

Mary’s Place
Chaco Canyon
Second Gear Sports
Neighborhood Health
School of Rock
Lil’ Bug Studio

GYM

Fitness Station
Y Sports
Y BDays
Martial Arts
Seattle Public Library
Seattle Public Schools
Photo Booth

The West Seattle/Fauntleroy Y’s new executive director Shalimar Gonzales advises getting there early – free T-shirts and helmets are while supplies last (they have 100 of each). But everything else is free too, 10 am-1 pm Saturday, first one since the Y’s expansion was completed – 36th SW/SW Snoqualmie in The Triangle.

