REVISED BEVERAGE-TAX PROPOSAL: Here’s what’s in the mayor’s plan now

April 27, 2017 12:03 pm
14 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Two months after the mayor first proposed a beverage tax, the plan has been revised – in terms of cost and scope – as announced today:

*1.75 cents per ounce (down from the originally proposed two cents)

*Proposal now would include “naturally and artificially sweetened drinks including soda, energy drinks, juice, and sweetened teas” (more details on this “fact sheet”)

As for what the tax will pay for, Mayor Murray’s announcement today specifies that an expected $18 million to be raised by the tax each year (after $23 million the first year) would go toward:

… education and healthy food programs, including nearly $10 million for the Education Action Plan, a series of programs aimed at eliminating the opportunity gap between white students and African American/Black and other students of color. An additional $5.7 million will fund increased support for children from birth-to-five years old and their caregivers, such as prenatal care. And $3.2 million will fund expanded food access including the Fresh Bucks program, which provides low-income households vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets.

.
That’s from today’s news release, which you can read in full here. The ordinance that would enact the tax has been sent to the City Council; see it here.

14 Replies to "REVISED BEVERAGE-TAX PROPOSAL: Here's what's in the mayor's plan now"

  • AmandaK(H) April 27, 2017 (12:18 pm)
    Reply

    Absolutely ridiculous.  If they don’t include Starbucks and other companies drinks in this, it’s ANOTHER tax on poor people.  And then proposing the tax pay for programs for poor people?!  Only rich people think up scams like this. 

    • Swede. April 27, 2017 (12:37 pm)
      Reply

      Good point. Some of those have the syrups in them and should definitely be taxed it it goes thru. 

    • newnative April 27, 2017 (1:25 pm)
      Reply

      Where does it say that these aren’t included? 

      • WSB April 27, 2017 (1:35 pm)
        Reply

        By “ready to drink” coffee beverages – which were in the previous version – they mean for example the bottled stuff you can buy at a store. Not the “walk in and order a double tall whatever” at coffee shops.

  • 123456 April 27, 2017 (12:33 pm)
    Reply

    Is the tax $1.75 or $.0175 per ounce?

    • WSB April 27, 2017 (12:36 pm)
      Reply

      What I wrote above – 1.75 cents per ounce. As in one and three-quarters cents per ounce.

      • Matt April 27, 2017 (1:06 pm)
        Reply

        You are writing one dollar seventy-five cents $1.75.  123456 has it right.  This is one cent: $0.01, this would be one and three-quarters cents: $0.0175

        • WSB April 27, 2017 (1:36 pm)
          Reply

          Hi, no, trust me, as an editor of 40 years’ standing. Without a dollar sign, and with the word “cents” immediately following, it’s accurate. If I had put a dollar sign before it, it would have needed the point zero. Thank you – TR

  • Mark32 April 27, 2017 (12:43 pm)
    Reply

    Is it just me or is there another tax proposal every week?

     

    • WSB April 27, 2017 (12:47 pm)
      Reply

      As noted above, this one was originally mentioned in the mayor’s State of the City address two months ago. (See link) So this isn’t new – it’s the official announcement. And it’s changed, a bit less per ounce, but more beverages affected.

  • Canton April 27, 2017 (12:56 pm)
    Reply

    That”s odd. A tax on low income folks on their beverage of choice, so they can apply for vouchers to get fruit and veggies. Places like saars already have inexpensive fruit. Sounds like social engineering.

    • WSB April 27, 2017 (1:01 pm)
      Reply

      That’s a small part of it. The education programs are most of it.

  • Tong April 27, 2017 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    Yes soda is bad for you and that is why soda sales are waning…

    Yes it is also bad when some local government worker tries to dictate we rink it or not…

    Yet again another Boooooo for Ed…

    Just Retire already…Between the homeless camp out debacle, declaring emergency then going out of state right after for his own personal business, massive increase in drug usage in the streets, accusations of pedophilia…come on man…just go away…

     

  • Seattlite April 27, 2017 (1:27 pm)
    Reply

     Does anyone in Seattle/KingCounty trust the mayor or city council with their hard earned taxed dollars?  I have no faith in Seattle’s/KC’s leadership.  Their solution to all of Seattle’s dysfunctionalities and unresolved problems is to ask for more of our dollars.  What gives?

