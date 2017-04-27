REVISED BEVERAGE-TAX PROPOSAL: Here’s what’s in the mayor’s plan now

Two months after the mayor first proposed a beverage tax, the plan has been revised – in terms of cost and scope – as announced today:

*1.75 cents per ounce (down from the originally proposed two cents)

*Proposal now would include “naturally and artificially sweetened drinks including soda, energy drinks, juice, and sweetened teas” (more details on this “fact sheet”)

As for what the tax will pay for, Mayor Murray’s announcement today specifies that an expected $18 million to be raised by the tax each year (after $23 million the first year) would go toward:

… education and healthy food programs, including nearly $10 million for the Education Action Plan, a series of programs aimed at eliminating the opportunity gap between white students and African American/Black and other students of color. An additional $5.7 million will fund increased support for children from birth-to-five years old and their caregivers, such as prenatal care. And $3.2 million will fund expanded food access including the Fresh Bucks program, which provides low-income households vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets.

That’s from today’s news release, which you can read in full here. The ordinance that would enact the tax has been sent to the City Council; see it here.