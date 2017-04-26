REMINDER: Sign up by Thursday night if you’re planning a sale on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

West Seattle, Washington

Quick reminder since we’re just about at the 24-hours-to-go mark – if you’re planning a sale for this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (Saturday, May 13th), tomorrow night is the deadline for registering: 9 pm Thursday, April 27th. So far, 270+ sales are headed for The Map – all sizes, all around West Seattle; yours can be part of the 13th annual WSCGSD (tenth year that it’s been coordinated by us at WSB) – go here before the deadline, which we set so that we can make the map and listings available a full week before sale day.

