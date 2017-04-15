Remembering Craig K. Coach, West Seattle HS Class of 1968

Family and friends have said goodbye to Craig K. Coach, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Craig Koch Coach died this morning (April 15th) after a short battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his loving wife Mary; his sister Karen (Bill) Smitherman of Tacoma; his brother Chuck (Lynnette) of Albuquerque, NM. Preceding in death are his parents Ray Sr. and Laura Jean Coach, and his brother Ray Coach, Jr.

Craig graduated from West Seattle High School, Class of ’68, and the University of Washington. He loved his time with his poker buddies, “Go Class of ’68!”

The family sincerely thanks the help of Providence Hospice staff for their compassion and understanding.

At Craig’s request, there will be no services. Memorials can be made to the West Seattle Alumni Association or Providence Hospice Seattle.