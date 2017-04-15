West Seattle, Washington

16 Sunday

42℉

Remembering Craig K. Coach, West Seattle HS Class of 1968

April 15, 2017 8:30 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Obituaries | West Seattle news

Family and friends have said goodbye to Craig K. Coach, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Craig Koch Coach died this morning (April 15th) after a short battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his loving wife Mary; his sister Karen (Bill) Smitherman of Tacoma; his brother Chuck (Lynnette) of Albuquerque, NM. Preceding in death are his parents Ray Sr. and Laura Jean Coach, and his brother Ray Coach, Jr.

Craig graduated from West Seattle High School, Class of ’68, and the University of Washington. He loved his time with his poker buddies, “Go Class of ’68!”

The family sincerely thanks the help of Providence Hospice staff for their compassion and understanding.

At Craig’s request, there will be no services. Memorials can be made to the West Seattle Alumni Association or Providence Hospice Seattle.

(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries by request, free of charge. Please e-mail the text, and a photo if available, to editor@westseattleblog.com)

Share This

5 Replies to "Remembering Craig K. Coach, West Seattle HS Class of 1968"

  • Steve April 15, 2017 (9:35 pm)
    Reply

    I lived in a mother-in-law house across the alley from them. Nice couple, sad to read about his passing.

  • jim April 15, 2017 (9:58 pm)
    Reply

    i will always remember coach for his kind words and reality .he was one of a kind to us ..we love you pal   jim  and jett

  • Patricia April 15, 2017 (10:36 pm)
    Reply

    Oh Ruby, I am so sorry. You have lost your best friend. I will miss him greatly. I will however always think of him when I see fresh ripe peaches that he so enjoyed.

  • dsa April 15, 2017 (10:47 pm)
    Reply

    It’s been several years since I’ve seen Craig, but because of his wit and enthusiasm I thought of him often.  I remember taking him home for some reason once and upon showing me the bungalow he says:  “Isn’t that the perfect West Seattle home?”  And then he proceeded to hand a squirrel a  peanut. 

    Take care of yourself Mary

  • Lisa at WS Thriftway April 15, 2017 (11:19 pm)
    Reply

    So sorry to hear about Craig passing:( he was always in good spirits, kind , funny and relaxed positive energy…he will be missed greatly. Love to Ruby Roo

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann