Reader report: Everything was ducky after a rescue in Admiral

One more tale of kindness before night’s end … this one, like the one we featured earlier today, happened in The Admiral District.

The photo is from Monica, who first messaged us this afternoon asking for advice on who to contact to help with ducklings that fell into a storm drain near Admiral/44th. Within minutes, she reported that bystander teamwork resolved the ducks’ dilemma:

With the help of a security guard at Bank of America, about 5 other people, and a really patient line of traffic on Admiral Way, we were able to lift the grate, hold a man while he hung upside down and grabbed the five (ducklings), and reunite them with the mama. The birds were so relieved and it was quite emotional seeing them all reunited. A big shoutout to the security guard who directed all the traffic!

The photo was from after the rescue – Monica says they followed the duck family a while to be sure they wouldn’t head back into traffic. This time of year, watch out for bird families everywhere … a duck family was also seen recently crossing the road in Fauntleroy’s Endolyne business district