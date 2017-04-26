Reader report: Crash victim’s mom looking for the ‘angel’ who helped him – and her

Were you – or do you know – the woman who cared for a crash victim in Admiral about this time Monday afternoon? His mom, Paula, is looking for you/her:

On Monday afternoon around 1:20, my son was involved in an accident and was struck by a car by the Metropolitan Market, I received a call from his phone and it was not him on the line; a woman’s voice said, “your son has been in an accident and was hit by a car.”

I work at Costco so I was about 20 minutes away; the woman said she was a nurse and she calmly talked me through what was happening, but all I heard were the sirens of the emergency vehicles in the background, She stayed on the phone with me as I rushed through my warehouse to let people know I was leaving; the whole time she is not just comforting my son, she is making sure I am calm enough to drive to them. We hung up and within seconds the EMT called me, stating my son was doing good, there was no head trauma and from the looks of things he was just bruised up a bit and they would not be taking him to the ER.

Because my son said he was not hurt that bad and his injuries were minor enough that I could take him to his doctor, by the time I reached my son (maybe 25 minutes from the first phone call) he was sitting on the curb alongside the lady who took care of him and called me. I was so happy to see my son in one piece – I think I was as shaken up as he was – that all I recall was her telling me, that the driver stopped and felt terrible; he stayed until the police and medical service left, and with that I gave her a hug and took my son straight to his doctor, who after evaluating him said he was just going to be sore for a couple days.

I owe this woman so much more than a thank you – she is nothing short of an angel to our family and I really wanted her to know just how grateful to her we truly are.