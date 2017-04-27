West Seattle, Washington

28 Friday

46℉

UPDATE: Police response north of The Junction

April 27, 2017 8:23 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news


(Photo added: Some of the police response in the area when our photographer first arrived)

8:23 PM: Thanks for the tips – we’re headed to the reports of police and a helicopter in The Junction. More when we get there.

8:34 PM: It was the King Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter Guardian One, and they’ve tweeted that the call was a “possible robbery” at the 76 gas station north of The Junction.

8:39 PM: Police tell our photographer that they are questioning two people right now in connection with what started as a “disturbance.” It was reported as a “verbal disturbance” with the clerk at the gas station. NOT a robbery. No injuries. Guardian One was not called out specifically for this, police tell us – they just happened to be in the area and offered to help search if/as needed.

Share This

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Police response north of The Junction"

  • Megan April 27, 2017 (8:29 pm)
    Reply

    Sounds like the helicopter is gone now.  It was right over head  for quite some time.  A lot of police activity on the streets.  I’m on California Ave – 3900 block 

  • Kate K April 27, 2017 (8:33 pm)
    Reply

    Lots of cop cars lit up at California and Dakota.  

    • Wb April 27, 2017 (8:49 pm)
      Reply

      Yep. A whole nest of police vehicles at California and Dakota. 

  • Magpie April 27, 2017 (8:39 pm)
    Reply

    I’m at 39th and Charleston and helicopters are now gone. 

  • Fred April 27, 2017 (8:40 pm)
    Reply

    There was a lot of yelling going on in the alley, one kid picked up something to use as a weapon but eventually fled when they heard the sirens

  • Dave April 27, 2017 (9:02 pm)
    Reply

    8:34 “possible robbery”

    If this was a robbery, it’s the 3rd one that I know of in recent years.

    • WSB April 27, 2017 (9:03 pm)
      Reply

      No, police said it was not. The “possible robbery” tweet was the only bit of information we had until Patrick arrived but he then talked with officers at the scene.

  • Terry Smith April 27, 2017 (9:17 pm)
    Reply

    I saw a coyote in the area.

    • WSB April 27, 2017 (9:21 pm)
      Reply

      They’re too smart to do anything that would lead to this sort of response.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann