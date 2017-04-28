Outpouring of support for family of West Seattle woman hit and killed downtown

Thanks to everyone who has written to let us know about this. A woman hit and killed by a driver downtown this week was a West Seattleite, a mom of two, beloved by many. Adriana Brown was only 36 years old, and described as “a fierce friend, an amazing coach, a brilliant trainer, a supportive co-worker, and a truly authentic person.” That description, and the photo at right, are from the GoFundMe page set up to help her family with immediate needs and to help meet a family goal Ms. Brown had set, a college fund for her daughters. In just a few days, the fund already has received a tremendous response. We have a request out to the fund’s organizer for any more information that can be shared.