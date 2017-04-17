West Seattle, Washington

18 Tuesday

57℉

National Book Award winner Terrance Hayes reading in West Seattle on Wednesday

April 17, 2017 2:20 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle books | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

“It’s hard to think of an accolade that he doesn’t have.” That’s what Susan Rich, one of the curators of the monthly WordsWest Literary Series presentations, says about National Book Award-winning poet Terrance Hayes, who will be featured at WW this Wednesday night. Hayes and Jane Wong, a former student of his who also is an award-winning poet, headline “A National Poetry Month Celebration” at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm Wednesday (April 19th). The WW announcement (see it in full here) says they will “read their work as a ‘living anthology’ — a distinctive WordsWest reading format that weaves the ideas and images of each poet’s work into a never-to-be-duplicated collaboration of echoes and connections. No admission charge (you can support the volunteer-run series here) – so get there early enough to ensure yourself a seat!

Share This

No Replies to "National Book Award winner Terrance Hayes reading in West Seattle on Wednesday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann