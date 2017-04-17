National Book Award winner Terrance Hayes reading in West Seattle on Wednesday

SPRING CLEANING? 3 reminders - Recycle Roundup, Junction shredding, WS Community Garage Sale Day all coming up

Spring holidays, rain-free weekend ... you might finally be ready to accept that the warmer, brighter season is here. And if that has you in spring-cleaning mood/mode, here are three reminders of events ahead: (WSB photo from last fall's Recycle Roundup, September 2016) RECYCLE ROUNDUP, APRIL 23: On...