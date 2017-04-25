MYERS WAY CAMPERS: City sets next ‘community conversation’ for May 15th



(WSB photo of Camp Second Chance, taken last month)

Just in from the city’s director of homelessness George Scarola – a third “community conversation” about the now-sanctioned encampment Camp Second Chance on the city-owned Myers Way Parcels and the non-sanctioned campers in the area:

At the community meeting on February 1st, there was a request to arrange a third meeting that would focus on public-safety issues related to homelessness along Myers Way South: *Issues relating to the RVs parked along Myers Way and the unsanctioned encampments east of Myers Way; *Concerns raised by community members regarding 9-1-1 calls; *The City’s ongoing efforts to remove the trash along Myers Way; and, *A progress report from Camp Second Chance.

That will all be part of this:

3rd Community Conversation re: Myers Way Homeless Encampment Monday, May 15th 7:00 – 8:30 PM Joint Training Facility, 9401 Myers Way South

WSB coverage of the February 1st meeting is here; our coverage of the December meeting is here. Scarola, meantime, briefed the City Council two weeks ago (WSB coverage here) and CSC’s population was listed as 33 at the time, just under half its current capacity.