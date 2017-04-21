Metro bus stop in West Seattle to be shared by Microsoft shuttle starting Monday



(Click to see full-size PDF map)

Just found out about this via a Metro transit alert today: A citywide “pilot project” to have private shuttle buses share some Metro stops will include one stop in West Seattle, at California/Spokane (see the map above), starting next Monday. Here’s what the city says about it on the webpage linked in the text alert:

The City of Seattle and King County Metro are collaborating with Seattle Children’s Hospital and Microsoft to conduct a six-month pilot that will allow these participating organizations’ employer-provided shuttles to temporarily share a select set of public transit stops with King County Metro buses.

This pilot was carefully developed over the last two years. The pilot project will test the feasibility of allowing employer-provided shuttles to use public transit stops while minimizing impacts to public transit operations.

This pilot will be evaluated by Seattle Department of Transportation and King County Metro representatives using a set of agreed-upon performance metrics and evaluation criteria. Should the pilot be deemed successful, it may be expanded to include additional local employers with workforce shuttle systems as well as more public transit stops.

The pilot will launch April 24. The map on this page shows the 11 public transit stops designated by King County Metro and approved by SDOT where employer-provided shuttles will be allowed to stop. Participating employers will pay a permit fee to use the stops. Special signage will designate each stop as a shuttle location. We will monitor and assess operational issues, which will help determine the potential long-term viability of a permanent program.

Please feel free to contact us to share your thoughts: 206-256-5100 or sharedstoppilot@seattle.gov