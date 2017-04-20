Memorial planned May 19th for Janis B. Gedney, 1952-2017

Family and friends will gather on Friday, May 19th, to remember Jan Gedney. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Jan was born and raised in West Seattle and attended the University of Washington. She was an incredible artist, avid football fan, and musician. She was exceptionally intelligent, witty, imaginative, and loved to laugh—unable to ever pass up an impromptu game of word play or jump into comedic sing song. She was generous, thoughtful, loved life, people, and animals. She brought joy to all who knew her.

Jan passed away at her home in Silverton, Oregon. She is preceded in death by her parents Asa and Betty (Greenman) Gedney and sister Mary (Gedney) McClane. She leaves behind her brother Mike Gedney and his wife Arlene; her nephew Mike McClane and his wife Jennifer Stephens; her niece Shawn (McClane) Williams and her husband Brian; grand nephews and nieces Jason, Tide, Tally, Elly, and Cash, their children; and many extended family members and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held May 19th at 2 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church, 3601 California Ave SW. Reception following.

Jan’s family encourages donations in her memory to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org). With each donation, the Arbor Day Foundation will plant a tree in a recently damaged national forest.