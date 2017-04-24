MEET YOUR LOCAL POLICE: West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network tomorrow; Coffee With a Cop, ’round 2,’ on May 3rd

Two upcoming opportunities to hear from and talk with local police:

WEST SEATTLE BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS NETWORK: 6:30 pm tomorrow (Tuesday, April 25th) is the next monthly meeting of this local group, which just announced that the new Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge will be the special guest. You’ll also hear about crime trends and updates at the start of the meeting. All welcome – you don’t even have to be involved with a Block Watch. It’s at the precinct, 2300 SW Webster.

COFFEE WITH A COP, ROUND 2: As reported here last week, the first Coffee With a Cop at Junction Starbucks was a bit underpublicized due to some date confusion, but the rescheduled event has just been confirmed for 1-2:30 pm Wednesday, May 3rd, same location. Burbridge tells us she’ll be there, as will Community Police Team Officer Todd Wiebke, the precinct’s point person on homelessness-related matters, as well as others from the precinct. All welcome to drop in with questions and comments, or just to say hi, at California/Alaska.