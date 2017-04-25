Local high-school students invite you to 3 free events in the next week

Here’s advance word of three student-led events at local high schools in the next week, all free and open to everyone in the community:

CSIHS MULTICULTURAL NIGHT: Doors open at 5 pm Thursday (April 27) at the Chief Sealth International High School Galleria for this year’s Multicultural Night, themed “Pass the Plate, Positivity, and Peace.” All are welcome for “free food, fun, and fabulous performances” that start at 6 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

STUDENT-LED MENTAL-HEALTH PANEL AT WSHS: 6-7:30 pm Thursday (April 27), West Seattle High School invites parents, students, staff, and community members to the library for this discussion: “A student panel will address a broad range of topics such as anxiety, stress, depression, suicide, and relationships with parents and teachers. A mental-health counselor from Neighborcare Health at WSHS will be available to guide the discussion.” (3000 California SW)

GLOBAL GENDER-EQUITY COMMUNITY NIGHT: This will be hosted 5:30-7 pm Monday, May 1st, at West Seattle High School by the WSHS UNICEF Club, which “wants to invite all families, parents, and students around West Seattle! It is going to be a fun evening full of activities and learning about how education, gender equity, and the power of women all play a role in the global theater. Come be inspired by the youth of your community and their passions.”