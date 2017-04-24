Kahler Law Office: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we’re welcoming Kahler Law Office as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what attorney Amy K. Kahler would like you to know about what she does:

Based in West Seattle, Kahler Law Office represents parents, families, and children: “Working with me is often intertwined with an important life event – from the difficulty of a divorce to the joy of an adoption, and everything in between. I most often hear that I helped make the process ‘less scary’ and offered reasonable solutions to my client’s situation. They appreciate that I’m proactive in my communications, a strong advocate for their case, and that I’m ‘pretty nice … for a lawyer’!

“My personal philosophy as a lawyer is to represent my clients with integrity and compassion. Today’s modern family looks a lot different than the generations before us, and they present unique challenges. I respect the circumstances that bring my clients to me, and am mindful of their need to move on to the next chapter of their life with empowerment and dignity.”

Kahler Law Office is online at kahlerlaw.net, where you’ll find a form to request a consultation; you also can e-mail amy@kahlerlaw.net or call 206-841-6343.

We thank Kahler Law Office for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.