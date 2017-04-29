UPDATE: West Seattle Junction shredding event so popular, second truck called in

12:04 PM: The free shredding (and e-cycling) event in The Junction right now is so popular (as noted in comments on today’s West Seattle Saturday preview), Cara Mohammadian from event sponsor Windermere called to say they have a second truck on the way and so they’re extending the time – instead of a 1 pm cutoff, they’ll go until ~3 or until the second truck is full. It’s happening in the Junction parking lot off 42nd SW just south of SW Oregon.

12:46 PM: That was fast – just got another update; the second truck’s full and they’re wrapping up. Anybody else sponsoring a shredding event in the area sometime this year, let us know – obviously a big demand (people had been asking us about this one for months).