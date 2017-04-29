HAPPENING NOW: Junction Day of Giving 2017 – you buy, they donate!

This year’s Junction Day of Giving is under way! Our first stop was 42nd SW/SW Oregon:

That’s Reid Curry, manager at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor). EWA, where you’ll find outdoor apparel as well as fishing-related merchandise, has chosen the Wild Steelhead Coalition as its beneficiary today. EWA is one of ~30 shops and restaurants promising 10 percent of today’s proceeds to local nonprofits of their choice. See the full list of who’s participating and who they’re donating to by going here. More stops to come!