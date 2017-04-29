HAPPENING NOW: Healthy Kids Day @ West Seattle YMCA

The outdoor obstacle course is a classic feature of Healthy Kids Day at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), but this time – the first HKD since the Y’s expansion – you’ll find new fun too, especially indoors!

That’s the “make your own trail mix” area to help kids have fun learning about healthy snacks. Also new this year – executive director Shalimar Gonzales!

You’ll find family-oriented businesses and organizations on site too – like Second Gear Sports (WSB sponsor), whose proprietors Mark Bremen and Ellen Bremen are there:

Here’s the list we published earlier this week showing the schedule, and list of activities, for what’s happening until 1 pm. The Y’s at 36th SW/SW Snoqualmie in The Triangle.