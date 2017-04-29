HAPPENING NOW: 4 West Seattle stops today on NW Green Home Tour

Until 5 pm, you can visit 4 West Seattle stops on the free Northwest Green Home Tour. Here’s the list, south to north:



9323 31ST PLACE SW: Above, Parie Hines of LD Arch Design (WSB sponsor), architect for two of today’s stops. This one transformed a “typical warbox” with “a family-sized porch & 2-story addition.” The builders were Mighty House Construction, whose Doug Elfline is there talking with visitors, too.

3726 SW AUSTIN: Mighty House also remodeled the kitchen that’s being shown off at this stop.

WEST SEATTLE NURSERY: As noted when it opened, the expansion building here was designed by Hines and built by Ventana Construction (WSB sponsor), whose co-proprietor Anne Higuera was leading a tour when we stopped by:

The tour website explains that while this is a commercial building, “it features many strategies that can be used in green homes.”

2608 46TH SW: The northernmost stop is a “granny flat” behind the house where the granny’s family lives. This project is by Lastingnest Inc. and SAGE Designs NW.

While the tour continues tomorrow, the West Seattle stops are today only, until 5 pm.