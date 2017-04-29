From the Driveway of Delights to ‘classy junk,’ 310+ sellers readying for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on May 13

It’s a map-making, listing-checking marathon here as we get ready for the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, coming up on Saturday, May 13th – just two weeks to go. More than 310 sales are registered, from Pigeon Point to Brace Point, Puget Ridge to South Delridge, North Admiral to North Shorewood, and just about every West Seattle (and a bit beyond) neighborhood inbetween.

If you’re a seller, please watch your e-mail in case we have to send you a followup question – an address accidentally missing a digit, that type of thing. (And anyone with a question, seller or shopper, can send it to our special mailbox for WSCGSD, garagesale@westseattleblog.com.) We invited sellers to be as eye-catching as possible with their up-to-20-word listings, and here’s some of what we’ve seen so far:

*Sellers describing themselves as “Aging Hipster and 10-year-old son”

*Sellers describing themselves as “retired teachers/grandparents reluctantly selling” kids’ books and toys

*Unique items including a sailboat, kayak, cut flowers, antique Schwinn bike, BB8, mid-century sink, “raining lamp,” surfboard, glass art by an artist “clearing inventory at great prices”

*An invitation to “come get Burning Man gear”

*Many mentions of junk – from “no junk” to “classy junk”

*Our favorite description of sale site so far: The Driveway of Delights

That’s just a sampling as we go through the listings. Many more previews to come. Look for the online and printable maps/listings here (and on westseattlegaragesale.com, our official WSCGSD website) next Saturday (May 6th), and be ready to sell/shop/meet neighbors/all of the above on May 13th!