FIXING THE LIGHTS: West Seattle Bridge closures ahead

Next step in fixing the malfunctioning streetlights on the west end of the West Seattle Bridge, aka the Fauntleroy Expressway: Overnight closures, starting May 1st. Here’s the announcement just in from SDOT:

The Seattle Department of Transportation is advising travelers that there will be overnight closures of the Fauntleroy Expressway beginning on May 1 for up to three weeks for streetlight maintenance.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, beginning on Monday, May 1 through May 4, travelers can expect the following:

·The Expressway will be closed to westbound traffic, west of Delridge Way.

·The Expressway will close at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning. If any Mariners baseball home games reach an expected attendance of 20,000 or more during this time, the Expressway closure will be delayed until 11 p.m.

·Westbound traffic will exit the Expressway at the Delridge Way off-ramp and will follow the marked detour.

·On some evenings, a single traffic lane may close at 8 p.m. for preliminary work in advance of streetlight maintenance.

·This work may be extended into the week of May 7 – 14, if necessary, until the work is completed.

When work in the westbound lanes is completed, maintenance for eastbound lanes will begin at the Expressway entrance at Fauntleroy Way SW and continue to the Delridge Way on-ramp. These closures will begin at 9 p.m. and will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. the next morning.