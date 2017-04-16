West Seattle, Washington

16 Sunday

UPDATE: Driver hits pedestrian at Fauntleroy and Edmunds

April 16, 2017 1:35 pm
(Added: WSB photo)

1:35 PM: Thanks for the texts – we are on our way to check on an emergency response at Fauntleroy and Edmunds, possibly involving a pedestrian. Avoid the area.

1:50 PM: This is described to us at the scene as a “low-speed” incident. The driver hit the pedestrian as he was crossing Fauntleroy westbound on the north side of the intersection. The pedestrian was not seriously hurt but is being taken to a hospital by private ambulance to be checked out. SFD is clearing the scene and it should reopen to traffic shortly.

  • Brian April 16, 2017 (2:08 pm)
    I cross this intersection multiple times per day. I’m frustrated by the wreckless behavior of some drivers. I worry for older neighbors who don’t have the agility to dodge cars. 

    Who was the driver and what consequences do they face? 

    • WSB April 16, 2017 (2:41 pm)
      Don’t know anything about the driver and whether they will be/have been cited. We usually get to scenes minutes after the emergency response and what we are able to find out in the early going is primarily whether the victim has major injuries and what the traffic situation is. If the driver was cited, the incident number will likely turn up on Tweets by Beat (which are aggregated on our Crime Watch page) later when the report is filed. – TR

