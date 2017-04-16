UPDATE: Driver hits pedestrian at Fauntleroy and Edmunds



(Added: WSB photo)

1:35 PM: Thanks for the texts – we are on our way to check on an emergency response at Fauntleroy and Edmunds, possibly involving a pedestrian. Avoid the area.

1:50 PM: This is described to us at the scene as a “low-speed” incident. The driver hit the pedestrian as he was crossing Fauntleroy westbound on the north side of the intersection. The pedestrian was not seriously hurt but is being taken to a hospital by private ambulance to be checked out. SFD is clearing the scene and it should reopen to traffic shortly.