Egg hunts and so much more on the list for your West Seattle Saturday

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY EGG HUNT: 9 am; indoors; free. (California/Fauntleroy/Morgan)

LI’L BUG STUDIO EGG HUNT: 9:15 am; indoors; $10 per child. (10007 13th SW)

COMMUNITY-CENTER EGG HUNTS: 10 am at Alki (5817 SW Stevens), Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), High Point (6920 34th SW), and Southwest (2801 SW Thistle) centers. Free.

LINCOLN PARK EGG HUNT: 11 am, presented again this year by Eastridge Church, in the south meadow. Free. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WALK THE TIBBETTS LABYRINTH: 9 am-noon at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), you’re invited to walk the indoor labyrinth. (Entry through Fellowship Hall doorway off 41st and Andover)

SATURDAY SERVICES: See the list for churches, times, locations.

FIRST WEEKEND FOR WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: This is the first weekend since the West Seattle Water Taxi went to its spring/summer schedule, which includes weekend service. See the schedule here.

APRIL POOLS DAY: Free and fun safety lessons and swimming at Southwest Pool, 10:30 am-noon. (2801 SW Thistle)

FREE SELF-DEFENSE CLASS: As previewed here, women and girls 10+ are invited to a free three-hour self-defense seminar today at Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Seattle (WSB sponsor). Noon-3 pm; RSVP ASAP. Donations accepted (cash or check) to help New Beginnings. (5050 Delridge Way SW)

FREE KINDERMUSIK: 12:30 pm at My Three Little Birds (WSB sponsor). All kids welcome. (6959 California SW)

WINE TASTING AT WELCOME ROAD: The tasting room is open at Welcome Road Winery (WSB sponsor), 1-7 pm. (3804 California SW)

BIRDS OF THE DUWAMISH RIVER VALLEY: Free nature walk from the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, 1-3 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WINE TASTING AT VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room is open at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor), 2-7 pm. (5910 California SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR: Leslie Harris, who represents West Seattle and South Park on the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors, invites you to drop in and talk, 3-5 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

FOOD TASTING: 3-6 pm at Metropolitan Market (WSB sponsor) in Admiral, try roasted leg of lamb with mint. (41st/42nd/Admiral)

RAINBOW BINGO: Doors open at 5:30 pm at South Park Neighborhood Center for Rainbow Bingo benefiting the South Park Senior Center. Dinner included (served at 6 pm); cash prices; bingo (starting at 7 pm) called by Aunt Betty Malone; silent auction; beer, wine, jello shots and snacks for sale too. Cash-only event. 21+. Buy tickets online at spseniors.org or leave message at 206-767-2544. (8201 10th Ave. S.)

SECOND CHANCE PROM: 7 pm at West Seattle Golf Course – loved your prom? Hated it? Missed it? Here’s your second chance. It’s a fundraiser for the Ruby Room, which gets donated dresses and accessories to girls who otherwise can’t attend theirs. Lots more info in our calendar listing. (4600 35th SW)

‘THE DYBBUK’: Seattle Jewish Theater Company presents the classic “The Dybbuk” at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Details including reservation/ticket info are on the venue website.(7904 35th SW)

SALUTE TO ARMED FORCES NIGHT @ THE SAFE: That’s the theme for tonight’s Mariners vs. Rangers game at Safeco Field, 6:10 pm, with pregame ceremonies starting at 5:30 pm. So if you happen to see military aircraft in the area early this evening – now you know.