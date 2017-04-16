EASTER SUNDAY SCENES: Giving, worshiping, shining

Three Easter Sunday scenes from around our area:

GIVING: Courtney e-mailed to let us how her brother, sister-in-law, and their children (photo above) spent their Easter morning – traveling around the area to give food and other life necessities to unsheltered people on the street. “I was so very touched by his heartwarming idea he just woke up with this morning,” she said.

WORSHIPING: Ann Anderson shared the photo above from the annual Alki Beach sunrise service coordinated by Admiral UCC, Alki UCC, and Fauntleroy UCC, one of West Seattle’s two annual Easter Sunday sunrise services.

SHINING: Ann also shared that photo of the sunrise itself, from Duwamish Head.