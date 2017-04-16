West Seattle, Washington

EASTER SUNDAY SCENES: Giving, worshiping, shining

April 16, 2017 4:22 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
Three Easter Sunday scenes from around our area:

GIVING: Courtney e-mailed to let us how her brother, sister-in-law, and their children (photo above) spent their Easter morning – traveling around the area to give food and other life necessities to unsheltered people on the street. “I was so very touched by his heartwarming idea he just woke up with this morning,” she said.

WORSHIPING: Ann Anderson shared the photo above from the annual Alki Beach sunrise service coordinated by Admiral UCC, Alki UCC, and Fauntleroy UCC, one of West Seattle’s two annual Easter Sunday sunrise services.

SHINING: Ann also shared that photo of the sunrise itself, from Duwamish Head.

3 Replies to "EASTER SUNDAY SCENES: Giving, worshiping, shining"

  • Brandon April 16, 2017 (7:09 pm)
    when ever you get an idea to give please do it. Remember its not what or how much you give its how much love you put into giving. I wanna thank my sister for contacting you guys. I hope that someone sees this and it becomes contagious.  Thank you West Seattle Blog.

                             

    • WSB April 16, 2017 (7:37 pm)
      We spotlight many organized ways to give … and ways to give to organizations … but it’s always great to hear about someone doing something spontaneous! – TR

    • Susan VanVlack April 16, 2017 (9:56 pm)
        All i can say is i have never been prouder of my grandson & his family..Hope this will catch on with other families…Also a special thanks to my daughter (Brandons mom) for helping out also.  Thanks Jan.  love you all 

