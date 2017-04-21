EARTH DAY: Lafayette Elementary cleanup on Saturday

Looking for someplace to make a difference tomorrow, on Earth Day? We’ve already featured Duwamish Alive! – but there are smaller events, too, like this one at Lafayette Elementary, all ages welcome:

On April 22nd we will be celebrating Earth Day here at Lafayette from 9:00 am-12:00 pm. It is a Saturday morning and we will be having a community clean-up day. We are joining hands with our self-help and Jackson Lewis P.C. We will have at least 25 volunteers. Please bring your child and help clean up/ freshen up Lafayette’s grounds this Earth Day! There will be water, juice, donuts, and coffee.

The school is at California/Lander.