DOWNTOWN ALERT: Closures, detours for investigation of shooting that injured officers

3:36 PM: We haven’t mentioned this downtown situation sooner (aside from comment discussions) because of the 35th/Morgan crash closure (updates here), but now that the pm commute is starting and the situation is not yet resolved: Some blocks in the heart of downtown are still closed for the investigation of a shooting that injured two Seattle Police officers after a store robbery downtown. Both are at Harborview Medical Center. SPD says it found two suspects and is seeking a possible third. The closures have been affecting Western, 1st, 2nd, from Spring to Madison to Marion, so if you’re trying to get through downtown, heading as far east as you can, before heading south, is a good bet.

3:50 PM: SPD tweeted that they are no longer looking for someone else, “all suspects in custody.” At about the same time, authorities briefing media at Harborview said one officer is in stable condition, one is in serious condition. No new updates on road closures/bus changes.