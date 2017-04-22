DOUBLE COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day; 5 days left to get on the map

Happy Saturday! It’s just three weeks until the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (tenth year that we at WSB have coordinated WSCGSD) on Saturday, May 13, ****and**** it’s five days until the deadline for signing up if you are having a sale – Thursday, April 27th, is the last day you can register and make it onto The Map.

If you plan to shop on WSCGSD – set aside 9 am-3 pm on sale day. Some sellers start early and/or continue later – if they do, you’ll see that in the listings that accompany the map, which will be available here and at westseattlegaragesale.com, one week before sale day.

If you plan to sell on WSCGSD and yours is not one of the 180+ sales signed up so far – got your memorable up-to-20-words listing ready? If so, go here to register! We can’t wait to hear about your sale.