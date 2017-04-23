COUNTDOWN: Register by Thursday for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2017

Thanks to everyone who’s already signed up their sales for the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, coming up Saturday, May 13th … less than three weeks away! Registration has been open for 2 1/2 weeks now and has four more days to go — the deadline is 9 pm Thursday (April 27th).

Browsing the 220+ sales signed up so far, we see addresses all around the peninsula – Admiral, Alki, Arbor Heights, Brace Point, Delridge, Fauntleroy, Gatewood, Genesee Hill, Highland Park, High Point, Morgan Junction, Pigeon Point, Puget Ridge, Seaview, Sunrise Heights, The Junction, Westwood, and a few just south of the official West Seattle border, in North Shorewood and White Center – plus many points inbetween (not everyone’s in a named sub-neighborhood!). Lots of great-sounding sales in yards and garages and courtyards, plus benefit sales, block sales, business sales, nonprofit sales, even a P-Patch sale … We end registration semi-early so that we can get the maps and listings out a week in advance, so shoppers can plot their stops, neighbors can find out what’s happening on nearby blocks, etc.

If you’re selling and not signed up yet, go here (be ready to include your up-to-20-word attention-grabbing listing text). If you’re shopping – keep watching WSB for updates and previews!