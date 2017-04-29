COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until West Seattle Bee Festival on May 20th!

(WSB file photo: West Seattle Bee Festival parade participants)

We’re continuing to count down to more of West Seattle’s awesome spring and summer events, and we are now just 3 weeks away from this year’s West Seattle Bee Festival, 10 am-3 pm Saturday, May 20th, at High Point Commons Park, home of the West Seattle Bee Garden, just north of HP Neighborhood House at 6400 Sylvan Way SW.

Before the festival, you’re invited to be part of the Honey Run at 8:30 am:

The Honey Run is a free, informal, fun run for all ages that takes place at High Point Commons Park. One lap around the park is 1K. Runners compete to see how many laps they can do, and in how short a time. The earlier start time will allow runners or walkers time to do more laps – last year, the parade was on their heels on the same course.

The kids’ and pets’ parade is at 11 am, after an hour of getting ready – face painting, dressing up as bees and flowers, etc. It will be led by the Big Bee, which organizers explain is “a huge puppet and drum inspired by the traditional dragon dance from Asia. The High Point Vietnamese community designed, built and will operate this exciting spectacle!”

Other West Seattle Bee Festival features:

*See, and learn more about, bees, with Puget Sound Beekeepers. Find out how you can help bees survive and thrive. (Hive demo at noon!)

*Music and food

*Street fair showcasing businesses, community groups, and organizations focusing on environmental sustainability, providing community resources, and/or helping support bees. The fair also includes a Plant/Seed/Tool Swap again this year – “bring your excess plants, seeds, or tools … and take home what you find!” It’ll be near the north end of the fair, which runs 11 am-2 pm.

*Unusual pollinators, presented by Woodland Park Zoo noon-2 pm (above, Jungle Nymph photographed last year)

*Art activities for kids with artist Kimisha Turner

Watch the Bee Festival webpage as the festival gets closer!