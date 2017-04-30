COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks to the 2017 West Seattle 5K on May 21!

One of the year’s biggest school fundraisers is just three weeks away: Sunday, May 21st, starting around 9:20 am, you can run, jog, walk, or roll in the West Seattle 5K. This is the ninth year for the WS5K, which takes you all along Alki, from the starting line near 61st SW/Alki SW, to Anchor Park and back. It’s been presented every May since 2009 by the West Seattle High School PTSA (with co-sponsors including WSB), and the proceeds go to programs for WSHS students. Your registration also gets you a cool T-shirt with the new logo (at right). Kids 6 and under run/walk for free. Don’t procrastinate – you can sign up here, now.