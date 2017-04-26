COUNTDOWN: 3 days to West Seattle Junction Day of Giving!

Wednesday means it’s time to plan your weekend … so we have a few things to spotlight today.

First: Here’s an update on the West Seattle Junction Day of Giving this Saturday (April 29th), when participating merchants are donating part of their proceeds (10 am-6 pm) to give local nonprofits a boost. More than 30 are participating, and the Junction Association has published a list showing them and their chosen beneficiaries – you can see it here.

Among the participants are these WSB sponsors:

Click! Design That Fits (donating to the Alzheimer’s Association)

Emerald Water Anglers (donating to the Wild Steelhead Coalition)

Menashe & Sons Jewelers (donating to the West Seattle Food Bank)

Thunder Road Guitars (donating to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society)

VAIN (donating to the Senior Center of West Seattle – including select haircut appointments this week)

See you in The Junction on Saturday (looks like some sunshine, too)!