CONGRATULATIONS: Washington Achievement Awards for 4 West Seattle schools



(Photo from award-winning Denny IMS’s recent Spring Break Academy, which includes math-skills work)

Mentioned at the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors meeting under way now: Four public schools in West Seattle are among the 23 SPS schools that have won 2016 Washington Achievement Awards, presented by the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. As explained in this district announcement, “The Washington Achievement Award is based on statewide assessment data for the three previous years. The hard-earned awards acknowledge progress in the areas of English language arts, math, closing the achievement gap between subgroup of students, and overall academic success.”

The local winners, and the achievements for which they were honored, are:

Alki Elementary School – High Progress

Denny International Middle School – Special Recognition Math Growth

Genesee Hill Elementary – Closing the Achievement Gap (Students with Disabilities)

Sanislo Elementary School – Closing the Achievement Gap (Students with Disabilities)

The awards will be officially presented at a May 3rd event in Auburn.