BIZNOTES: Junction Day of Giving; Thunder Road Guitars gives on the road; more

Three biznotes tonight:

JUNCTION DAY OF GIVING TOMORROW: One more reminder that most West Seattle Junction businesses are donating part of their proceeds to local nonprofits tomorrow, 10 am-6 pm, during the annual Junction Day of Giving. Each nonprofit has chosen a beneficiary – right now, the list is at 30 participating businesses, 20 beneficiaries, and you can see it all here. Look for balloons marking participants!

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS GIVING FROM THE ROAD: While Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is listed as a participant, their storefront at 4736 California SW will be closed tomorrow because TRG is attending the Tacoma Guitar Festival at the Tacoma Dome. But they’re still giving, “from the road” – proprietor Frank Gross says, “We DO still plan on participating in the West Seattle Junction Day of Giving and will be donating 10% of our sales Saturday the 29th to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. Be sure to stop by and see us at the show this weekend!” (It’s open 9:30 am-5 pm tomorrow, 10 am-4 pm Sunday.)

DRUNKY’S TWO-SHOE BBQ OPENS IN WHITE CENTER: It’s opening night for the second location of Drunky’s Two-Shoe BBQ, in White Center. We stopped by less than an hour ago and the wait was already an hour. Photos are on our partner site White Center Now.