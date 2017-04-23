West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTES: Barre3 coming to Springline space

Another business on the way: Sarah Heitman e-mailed to say she’s opening a barre3 – “an exercise studio that offers barre classes in a beautiful space WITH child care” – in one of the ground-floor commercial spaces at Springline (WSB sponsor). But while barre3 is a chain with locations in 28 states, Heitman notes that she is a West Seattle resident and is “keeping it local” even more with the help of a real-estate agent, lawyer, and architect from West Seattle. She’s expecting to open sometime this summer.

