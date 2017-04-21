West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Experimac now open in north Morgan Junction

April 21, 2017 7:00 pm
Experimac is now open at 6040 California SW (just north of longtime WSB sponsor West Seattle Office Junction). Proprietor Travis Weaver is the local franchisee of this nationwide chain of stores that sell used Apple computer/phone equipment as well as doing repairs. After a tip from Rick, we noted the “coming soon” signs a while back, never made contact with anyone but then noticed while passing that the shop was open today, so we stopped in – they just opened the doors yesterday, Weaver said. His shop is open 10 am-7 pm Mondays-Fridays, 10 am-5 pm Saturdays, closed Sundays.

