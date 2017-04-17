BIZNOTE: Another drydock for Vigor

A third drydock is in the works for Vigor‘s Harbor Island shipyard. The company announced this morning that it has “entered into an agreement to purchase a drydock from a Korean seller” and that it will be the largest drydock there, “640 feet long with a clear width of 116 feet.” Also from the news release announcing the plan:

“The purchase of another drydock in Seattle allows Vigor to better service valued customers like Washington State Ferries, the U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Navy,” notes Adam Beck, Vigor Executive Vice President of Ship Repair. “It also further strengthens our market position in commercial ship repair on the West Coast and supports our expansion into new markets.”… Beck and his team had been actively looking for the right drydock at home and abroad for a number of months. The one selected happened to be in Korea. The team is working to finalize the transaction and have the dock operational in Seattle by late fall.

It’s been almost two years since Vigor moved a 528-foot drydock here from its Portland facilities, replacing one that had been decommissioned. We have asked a few followup questions and will add anything more we find out.