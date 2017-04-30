BEFORE & AFTER: Boy Scout Troop 282’s landscaping makeover at Tibbetts UMC

When we stopped by the Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) book sale last weekend, we spotted Boy Scout Troop 282 working on the landscape and included a photo in our report. Now, it’s just been finished. Here are the before and after photos:

A troop parent sent the photos and update:

Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st Ave. SW) now has a new look, thanks to the hard work contributed by West Seattle Boy Scout Troop 282 and other recruited volunteers. This Eagle Scout Project, organized and led by Cade Carney, made considerable improvements to the landscape in the front of the building. Work has been underway for several weeks but (Saturday) the last capstone was placed, completing the project.

