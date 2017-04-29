ANOTHER WAY TO GIVE: Clothing drive today @ Morgan Junction Starbucks

That’s Kayla Huggins, store manager at Starbucks in Morgan Junction, with boxes full of donations they’ve received for a drive continuing until 4 this afternoon, for the women and children of Hope Place:

HOPE PLACE

Seattle Union Gospel Mission’s Hope Place is one of the few shelters for women and children in Seattle and one of the only to accept women with male children up to the age of 18. Hope Place is an essential lifeline for families fleeing from domestic violence, recovering from substance abuse, or simply without a safe place to stay.

OUR GOAL:

*To include and connect our community around a single objective, where together we can support the needs of the women and children at Hope Place!

*To collect as many clothing items for woman (All sizes), boys and girls clothing items (birth – 18 years), and unused, unopened hygiene products for women and children.

PLEASE CONSIDER BEING A PART OF THIS EVENT! THANK YOU!