AIRCRAFT ALERT: Military test flight tonight from Boeing Field

April 28, 2017 10:39 am
(Boeing photo: KC-46A’s first flight, September 2015)

Just got the heads-up on this from King County Department of Transportation spokesperson Brent Champaco, who says you might hear/see these aircraft tonight, since Boeing Field is just east of West Seattle:

The Boeing Company is scheduled to conduct a flight test of its new KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft Friday night at King County International Airport/Boeing Field.

The KC-46, accompanied by a Navy F-18 jet, is scheduled to depart at 6 p.m. Both aircraft are scheduled to return at approximately 11 p.m.

This flight test is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

This is not the first such test flight – we published this alert in late 2015 about a series of flights in 2016 – but it’s the first in a while. The full alert is on the Boeing Field website.

  • JC April 28, 2017 (10:45 am)
    Awesome!   I work right across the street from Flight test at Boeing field and it’s pretty impressive to watch these take off.  :-)

