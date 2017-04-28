AIRCRAFT ALERT: Military test flight tonight from Boeing Field

(Boeing photo: KC-46A’s first flight, September 2015)

Just got the heads-up on this from King County Department of Transportation spokesperson Brent Champaco, who says you might hear/see these aircraft tonight, since Boeing Field is just east of West Seattle:

The Boeing Company is scheduled to conduct a flight test of its new KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft Friday night at King County International Airport/Boeing Field. The KC-46, accompanied by a Navy F-18 jet, is scheduled to depart at 6 p.m. Both aircraft are scheduled to return at approximately 11 p.m. This flight test is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

This is not the first such test flight – we published this alert in late 2015 about a series of flights in 2016 – but it’s the first in a while. The full alert is on the Boeing Field website.