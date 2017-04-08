8 DAYS LEFT TO SIGN UP: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2017 updates

We’re two weeks into registration for the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day! Here are three things you should know at this point:

SALE DAY: Saturday, May 13, 9 am-3 pm, all over West Seattle & a bit beyond (ranging so far from Alki in the north to North Shorewood in the south)

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Thursday, April 27, 11:30 pm – go here before then!

MAP/LISTINGS AVAILABLE: Saturday, May 6th, here and at westseattlegaragesale.com

As of this morning, 150 sales are registered! If you’re planning to shop, somebody will have what you’re looking for … if you’re selling, be sure your up-to-20-word listing mentions both popular and unique items you’ll have. Or other reasons to visit … one recent registrant says their tortoise might be on hand and accepting visitors, weather permitting. Some sellers promise lemonade and/or bake sales along with the WSCGSD merchandise. If you’re a gardener, multiple plant sales are on the list already, including a P-Patch, and some sellers have gardening gear; if you’re looking for furniture, lots of that, both antique and contemporary; if transportation is on your mind, look for listings mentioning bicycles, and at least one classic car! Boating stuff, motorcycle gear, camping gear … block sales, business sales, benefit sales … garage sales, yard sales, courtyard sales … Just 24 days to go!