7 options for your West Seattle Tuesday



(The Olympic Mountains putting on a show this morning – photo by Lynn Hall)

Highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOOKING FOR WORK … can be easier with help. 2-4 pm today and every Tuesday, you are welcome to drop by Neighborhood House High Point and get help, as detailed in our calendar listing. Don’t forget to check the job listings here on WSB, too. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

PLAY CHESS … that’s the invitation for young players who drop by High Point Library, 4:30-5:30 pm. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

SOCCER TRYOUTS: Highline Premier FC (WSB sponsor) has tryouts tonight at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point, as previewed here: Girls 5:45 – 7:15 pm and boys 7:15 – 8:45 pm. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY AND CRIME PREVENTION … is what you’ll hear and talk about at tonight’s monthly meeting of the West Seattle Block Watch Captains’ Network, 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct. You don’t have to be a BW captain – you don’t even have to be in a BW – all are welcome. Special guest is new SW Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge. (2300 SW Webster)

DISCUSS RACISM … at the first of four gatherings in a new series at Fauntleroy UCC Church, centered on the book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.” 6:30 pm; details in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

STORIES AND SONGS … are at the heart of Family Story Time tonight at 7 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

ORIGINAL ELECTRIC JAZZ … is what you’ll hear at Parliament Tavern tonight starting at 8 pm, with saxophonist Kate Olson and friends. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)