6 ways to spend the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday



(Darwin’s barberry, blooming three weeks later than usual. Photographed at Don Armeni Boat Ramp)

Quick look at highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MEETUP: Noon-1:15 pm, the weekly meetup at West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor), our area’s only coworking center. (6040 California SW)

ADMISSIONS WORKSHOP: Applying to South Seattle College (WSB sponsor)? 3-4:30 pm today, you’re welcome at a drop-in workshop at the SSC Library to help you with the admissions process – details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

STARTING A BUSINESS? Tonight’s expert-led workshop at WS Office Junction might be perfect for you. 6:30-8 pm. $10. RSVP required – see our calendar listing for the info. (6040 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE TALKS FIND-IT, FIX-IT WALK & MORE: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, all welcome at this month’s Highland Park Action Committee meeting. Major agenda item: May 25th is the date set for the city’s Find-It, Fix-It walk in Highland Park, and a city point person will be there to talk about the planning process and what to expect, while HPAC talks about the preferred stops along the way. Full meeting preview here. (12th SW/SW Holden)

POETRY AND STORYTELLING: Monthly Poetrybridge event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

BUCKETS OF RAIN: Rock ‘n’ roll “with a touch of the blues” at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

