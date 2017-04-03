3 hospitalized after early-morning Harbor Avenue crash



(WSB photo)

If you noticed that damaged van east of the Harbor Avenue 7-11 this morning, with car parts and tire tracks nearby, it’s the aftermath of a crash that happened around 2:15 am. According to Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Harold Webb, the van, parked on the north/westbound side of Harbor, was hit by another vehicle whose driver careened up onto the sidewalk and into a tree:



(SFD photo)

Lt. Webb says “three male adult patients” were taken to Harborview Medical Center by private ambulance, one man who had been asleep in the van, two men from the car that hit it, all in stable condition when transported.