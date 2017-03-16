West Seattle, Washington

YOUR THOUGHTS? Early concept for Harbor/Spokane/Avalon intersection improvements

March 16, 2017 11:52 am
(SDOT map showing “early concept” for project)

Ready to provide feedback as another West Seattle transportation project gets going? Here comes your chance for semi-early comments on the project officially known as Harbor Ave SW and SW Spokane St Intersection Improvements – covering the often-snarled area beneath and on both sides of the bridge. It affects SW Avalon Way, too, though that’s not mentioned in the title.

This is a community-proposed project that made it through the Neighborhood Street Fund process. We reported back in October that it was voted to receive funding; the cost is estimated at $352,000. It’s being designed this year and will be built/installed next year. Here’s the description from the project “fact sheet,” followed by the questions the project team is asking you to answer now:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will improve safety for people walking, biking and driving at the intersection of Harbor Ave SW and SW Spokane Street in West Seattle. In 2016, the Harbor Ave SW and SW Spokane Street Intersection project was one of 12 selected by the Levy to Move Seattle Oversight Committee to be funded through the SDOT’s Neighborhood Street Fund (NSF) program. The NSF program funds projects requested by the community.

PROJECT ELEMENTS
■ Adding a signal to give people biking a protected crossing from the northeast to the southwest corner of the intersection
■ Adding a curb bulb to increase space to stand and visibility at the corner
■ Removing segments of a jersey barrier along the Alki Trail approaching Harbor Ave SW
■ Restriping the crosswalk
■ Trimming overgrown landscaping on the northeast corner
■ Adding bike ramps on SW Avalon Way
■ Painting a bike turn lane on SW Manning St

Maintaining transit and freight access to Harbor Ave SW and SW Avalon Way is a key element of the project.

Adding the protected bike signal will increase wait times at this intersection during some peak times of the day.

PROJECT BENEFITS
■ Increase visibility of and safety for people walking and biking across Harbor Ave SW and SW Spokane St
■ Clarify a bike-only turning movement at SW Manning St and SW Avalon Way

The project team is asking for your comments on the early concept – via e-mail, at NSFHarborandSpokane@seattle.gov. Their questions are:

*What do you like about the design concept presented on our website? Do you have any concerns?

*Do the project elements address any problems you have at this intersection?

*What is your experience at this intersection when you are walking? Biking? Driving?

*Do you have recommendations for how to keep people up to date about the project?

If you’re interested in the original concept for the project – here’s the SDOT document summarizing it (in far more detail), prepared for last fall’s review/decisionmaking process.

15 Replies to "YOUR THOUGHTS? Early concept for Harbor/Spokane/Avalon intersection improvements"

  • Wendell March 16, 2017 (12:23 pm)
    How about a roundabout?

    • AJP March 16, 2017 (1:31 pm)
      Seriously!!!!

  • LA member March 16, 2017 (12:47 pm)
    Will these improvements still allow for a left turn onto Avalon from Manning.  Some argue that its right turn only now, are there any plans to clarify?

    • Dave March 16, 2017 (1:04 pm)
      It is a right turn only for vehicles. I checked with the city about a year ago. A fix for this is already in the works. 

      • Dave March 16, 2017 (1:07 pm)
        And by fix I am under the impression it will clarify (hopefully block) vehicles from turning left but allow bikes to turn left.

    • KM March 16, 2017 (1:06 pm)
      I’m interested on this as well. I thought that there was no left turn from Manning onto Avalon, except for cyclists. I only take this route a few times a year though, and never have a need to take a left, so I’m not sure I’m picturing it properly.

  • zark00 March 16, 2017 (12:58 pm)
    Seems like a no-brainer to fix the issue with people cheating in to take a right onto Spokane – that’s a complete nightmare and causes a ton of problems and, I would guess, a lot of accidents.

    Easy fix as well.  I think Seattle needs to observe these locations more closely, or for more time, or maybe get locals to tell them how the intersections actually function.

    Do they really need an improvement project to trim some bushes?  Shouldn’t that be just part of routine maintenance? 

  • Chris March 16, 2017 (1:03 pm)
    Glad we are wasting that much money on bike ramps/crossings instead of fixing the thousands of pot holes in the area.  SDOT needs to come down to reality.   We are giving them way too much money to spend on minor projects when there are more pressing infrastructure problems that need to be addressed.  

    • sbre March 16, 2017 (1:33 pm)
      The more/better the bike lanes are the more people will feel comfortable using them.

      The more bikes who are using the them the less cars there are on the roads to tear-up the infrastructure.

      Personally, I’m on my 12th school year bike-commuting daily, year around. Plus 20-25 Mariners games a season and too numerous to count errands all done on one of my bikes, equaling thousands of miles of roads I haven’t added to the degradation of.

      Bike lanes can pay for themselves many times over if they’re done right and consciously-observed.  

    • alkistu March 16, 2017 (2:02 pm)
      Pot holes are being fixed everyday. This is necessary because of the physics of 2 tons minimum rumbling across a relatively thin foundation thousands of times a day.  This winter has had an especially bad effect on our roadways. That being said there is an even worse culprit damaging our roadways and making the Seattle taxpayer pay for it. This culprit, “the developer”  gets a very favorable response from our current mayor as they cut into our roadways in all parts of the city. The fill in repair work they are leaving behind is the first place a road will deteriorate. Keep your eyes open and you will see the areas that are most damaged are where new construction has occurred or is in progress. Often times this occurs after a repaving has been recently done. Since the developers do not pay any fees for the damage they create they can take the profits and not be concerned about the mess they leave behind.  You might ask then why do the Seattle taxpayers subsidize large development firms like the one from China that has had 800 new developments in our city this year.? You may also ask is it better to spend  4% of the total transportation budget to promote healthy, lightweight transportation that does not damage the road surface.?

  • M March 16, 2017 (1:06 pm)
    I live up 30th Ave SW. I would like to see a left hand turn signal installed for us who have to make a left at the intersection under the bridge at the light. I’ve almost been T boned so many times because you cannot see who is coming from Harbor Ave in the right hand lane going straight toward Avalon. Summertime is the WORST. 

  • lox March 16, 2017 (1:44 pm)
    I’m all for cyclist and pedestrian safety, but part of that depends on creating safer roadways. We need our streets fixed before we can truly improve them. All the markings and special lane assignments in the world won’t create safer roads when they are literally falling apart. Delridge and 35th are in deplorable condition, just to name a few.

    I also agree with the commenter regarding bush trimming. This should be basic maintenance, not something we need special “project” money set aside for.

      

  • Wsmom March 16, 2017 (1:44 pm)
    I would feel bad for Lunapark and the other businesses there if any more parking is taking away.  It’s hard enough as it is to get something to eat there since the parking was overtaken by rapid ride.

    And I would love to see some more round abouts installed especially with tricky intersections.

  • WSEA March 16, 2017 (1:49 pm)
    This is an awesome fix.   I bike from spokane (on the bike trail) and need to cross harbor to get up 30th or go left up avalone and have “almost” been hit many times by cars turning right off spokane.   Its not a safe location for drivers, bikers or pedestrians but this may change that. 

    Also, the graphic looks incorrect since spokane should go into 30th but the street looks to far north. 

  • alkistu March 16, 2017 (2:04 pm)
    This a very well thought out fix. We need to give some major credit to Don Brubeck and the West Seattle Bike Connections a partner project of Sustainable West Seattle.

