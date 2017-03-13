West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Enjoy dinner Saturday with ‘very small PTA’ supporting school with big needs

March 13, 2017 7:57 pm
|      1 COMMENT
Concord International School is in South Park, but serves part of West Seattle too. And you can stay right here in WS next Saturday night to be part of its benefit dinner/auction supporting what Lesley, who e-mailed us about it, describes as a “very small PTA who supports an incredibly diverse, predominantly low-income population.” She adds that besides reaching out to help Concord’s students and teachers, reasons for you to go include “some awesome stuff to bid on and a delicious dinner.” The party’s at Highland Park Improvement Club (12th SW/SW Holden), 7 pm Saturday. You can buy a ticket right now by going here – only $20/person, $35 couple.

  • Lesley March 13, 2017 (8:40 pm)
    I hear from a reputable source that there will be a very fine box of Cuban cigars to bid on.

