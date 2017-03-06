YOU CAN HELP: Check your closet to see if you have what Chief Sealth IHS Clothing Closet needs

Spring’s almost here. Thinking about spring cleaning? Clothes you and/or your teen(s) don’t need? Here’s a great way to get them to someone who can use them. From parent volunteer Lisa Conley, who also shared the photo:

The Chief Sealth International High School Clothing Closet would like to give a big shoutout to our wonderful community that donated hundreds of coats, hoodies, shirts, socks, gloves, and other articles of clothing over the holidays. Our students and staff are grateful for your generosity which is keeping our homeless, foster and low-income students warm and styling this winter. We’re getting ready for what students will need this spring and through the end of the school year. Many students will be interviewing for jobs or college and attending prom. We would love donations of new or gently used: * business wear for young women — blazers, skirts, dress pants, dresses and tops * business wear for young men — suits, jackets, white shirts and ties * casual tops for young women * formal and party dresses You may drop off donations at the school office Mondays – Fridays, 8 am – 4:30 pm. If you have any questions, please email Lisa Conley, parent volunteer, at lisalconley@hotmail.com.

CSIHS is at 2600 SW Thistle. If you’ve never been there, the office is reachable through the entrance up the stairs just northwest of the parking lot.